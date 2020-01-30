World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,567 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 9.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.16.

NYSE EQR traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.97. 1,819,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,876. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average is $83.47. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 65.04%.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $6,873,102.00. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.16, for a total value of $372,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,869 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,960. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

