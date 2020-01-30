World Asset Management Inc Sells 3,143 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.97. 1,631,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,075. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $102.31 and a 52-week high of $140.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of SAP to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.