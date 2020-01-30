World Asset Management Inc Sells 605 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 102.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after buying an additional 733,764 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 45.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after buying an additional 298,142 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Tesla by 11.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $186,675,000 after buying an additional 82,505 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tesla by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $127,966,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 272,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $65,521,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $59.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $640.81. 28,947,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,262,144. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $594.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $462.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.13, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,395,194.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total value of $632,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,686,745. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.35.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

