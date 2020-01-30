World Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.74. 557,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,398. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.47 and a fifty-two week high of $270.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.61.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($1.78). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $486.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

