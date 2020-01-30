World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WWE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.76.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

WWE opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 117.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $100.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.