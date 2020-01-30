World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average is $66.46. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $100.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.76.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

