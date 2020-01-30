WPX Energy Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

WPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price target on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Shares of NYSE:WPX opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. WPX Energy has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $15.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 456.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 867,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 711,859 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 14.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 781,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 98,293 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 120,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 27,573.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 747,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after buying an additional 744,488 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

