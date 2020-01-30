Wrapped Bitcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $187,533.00 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.87 million and $187,533.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for $9,439.22 or 0.99566154 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046740 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00067889 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000733 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00053360 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 104.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001382 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 622 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

