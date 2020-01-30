Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 284.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,521 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 23,326 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.36. 16,716,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,273,759. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.02 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $251.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

