Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 8,126 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.7% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.24. 14,807,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,964,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

