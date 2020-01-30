W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $626.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 3.03.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 907.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 7.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

