X-CASH Market Cap Reaches $1.32 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $7,697.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00055361 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 51,059,147,129 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

