Xaar’s (XAR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Xaar (LON:XAR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.66) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 85 ($1.12). Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Xaar stock opened at GBX 41.34 ($0.54) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. Xaar has a 12-month low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 160 ($2.10).

Xaar Company Profile

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Product Sales, Commissions and Fees; and Royalties. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3d printing systems, inks and fluids, and systems components.

