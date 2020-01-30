Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Issues Earnings Results

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Xcel Energy updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.73-2.83 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.73-2.83 EPS.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.76. 3,485,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,071. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $68.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

