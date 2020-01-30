Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.73-2.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.78.

NYSE:XEL opened at $67.42 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $50.39 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.09.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

