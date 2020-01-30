Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XNCR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.24.

NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,704. The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 1.40. Xencor has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $46.33.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. Xencor had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xencor will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $5,010,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $2,107,848.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock worth $10,819,016. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 42.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

