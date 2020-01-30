Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Short Interest Update

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,690,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 9,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.3 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,537,000 after buying an additional 63,432 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,384,000 after buying an additional 206,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,206,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 769.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 464,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,532,000 after buying an additional 155,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.97 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

