Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the programmable devices maker on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

Xilinx has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Xilinx has a payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xilinx to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,200. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day moving average of $100.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on XLNX. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.22.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

