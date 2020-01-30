Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -3.10

News coverage about Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) has trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Xilinx earned a news impact score of -3.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the programmable devices maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XLNX. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $88.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

