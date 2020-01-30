XinFin Network Market Capitalization Tops $4.54 Million (XDCE)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDCE) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One XinFin Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, IDEX, Mercatox and TOPBTC. XinFin Network has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $416,398.00 worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.99 or 0.02628889 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDCE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,957,475,037 tokens. The official website for XinFin Network is www.xinfin.io. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF.

XinFin Network Token Trading

XinFin Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, Mercatox, TOPBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

