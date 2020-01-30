XMax Tops 24-Hour Volume of $216.92 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, XMax has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a total market capitalization of $20.27 million and $216.92 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, OTCBTC, ABCC and HADAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $544.04 or 0.05741511 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025264 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00128745 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016295 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00033709 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,931,346,616 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com.

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Graviex, DDEX, Hotbit, Coinrail, FCoin, HADAX, CryptoBridge and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

