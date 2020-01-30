XRP (XRP) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. XRP has a total market cap of $10.58 billion and $2.07 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XRP has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One XRP coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC on popular exchanges including Korbit, Covesting, OKEx and Stellarport.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.25 or 0.03100587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00195497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030466 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00122739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019081 BTC.

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,098,384 coins and its circulating supply is 43,685,558,183 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, Bitso, Stellarport, BtcTurk, Coinhub, Poloniex, Bits Blockchain, Indodax, BCEX, DigiFinex, Coinbe, B2BX, Bitbank, LakeBTC, CoinEgg, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, Gatehub, HitBTC, Ovis, Fatbtc, Koinex, Coindeal, WazirX, OpenLedger DEX, Independent Reserve, Binance, BTC Markets, OTCBTC, Exmo, Bitfinex, Ripple China, Bitlish, Bitsane, CoinFalcon, ZB.COM, DragonEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitstamp, BTC Trade UA, Kraken, CoinBene, Kuna, Braziliex, Exrates, MBAex, Bitbns, Coinone, BX Thailand, GOPAX, Cryptomate, ABCC, Vebitcoin, Huobi, FCoin, Cryptohub, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Instant Bitex, BitMarket, CEX.IO, Bitinka, Coinsquare, C2CX, Tripe Dice Exchange, Coinsuper, Coinrail, Covesting, Koineks, Zebpay, Liquid, OKEx, BitFlip, Bithumb, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), RippleFox, Altcoin Trader, Upbit and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

