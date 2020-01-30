Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Stake Trimmed by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,533,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,192,000 after acquiring an additional 126,027 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,450,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,343,000 after acquiring an additional 282,822 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 787,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 104,200 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 777,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,275 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 678,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL stock opened at $83.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $69.17 and a 12-month high of $85.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,717. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.