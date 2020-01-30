Xylem (XYL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Xylem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xylem stock opened at $83.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average is $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Xylem has a 1 year low of $69.17 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cfra cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,080 shares of company stock worth $1,016,717. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

