Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YNDX. UBS Group set a $54.30 target price on shares of Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 46,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 10.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 18,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average is $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. Yandex has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $46.58.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.