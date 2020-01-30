YEE (YEE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $108,100.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $108,100.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, FCoin, Huobi and ABCC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00036691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.84 or 0.05788028 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025232 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00128734 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002621 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00033704 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002890 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, ABCC, CoinTiger, DEx.top, DigiFinex and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

