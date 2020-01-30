Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Short Interest Up 5.5% in January

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,780,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 16,860,000 shares. Approximately 45.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Get Yeti alerts:

NYSE:YETI opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. Yeti has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.92.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 152.95%. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yeti will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yeti news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,021,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $906,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,461,171 shares of company stock valued at $71,643,395. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yeti by 70.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after buying an additional 283,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yeti by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 34,259 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yeti by 53.3% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 50,456 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Yeti by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.