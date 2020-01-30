YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.40 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,470,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,924. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $150.17. The stock has a market cap of $393.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

