Yum! Brands (YUM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Yum! Brands to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Yum! Brands to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $106.63 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $88.52 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average of $108.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

