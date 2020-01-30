Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.41. Comstock Resources reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 14.55%.

CRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $5.40 to $4.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.77.

CRK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 416,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,305. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,087,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 709,665 shares in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

