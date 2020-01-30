Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) will report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.74. Fly Leasing posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fly Leasing.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FLY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of NYSE FLY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 180,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. Fly Leasing has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $543.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLY. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Fly Leasing during the third quarter worth about $49,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Fly Leasing during the third quarter worth about $223,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Fly Leasing during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fly Leasing during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fly Leasing during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

