Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $57.57 and a twelve month high of $117.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $281,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,898.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $244,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,706,813 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 71.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

