Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings of ($6.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Tenax Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX remained flat at $$1.36 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,611. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.35% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

