Zacks: Analysts Expect CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. CNX Resources posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.10 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

CNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CNX Resources by 27.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 17.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CNX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.01. 9,205,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,271. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

