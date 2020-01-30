Zacks: Analysts Expect Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinox Gold Cp’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinox Gold Cp will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Equinox Gold Cp.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter.

EQX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial set a $10.00 price target on Equinox Gold Cp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC downgraded Equinox Gold Cp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on Equinox Gold Cp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EQX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 306,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,086. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64. Equinox Gold Cp has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

About Equinox Gold Cp

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

