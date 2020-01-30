Zacks: Analysts Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,592.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 86,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 480,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,150. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.