Zacks: Analysts Expect Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Infinera reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $325.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

INFN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Infinera during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Infinera by 18.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,015. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Infinera has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

