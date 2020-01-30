Zacks: Analysts Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.09 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will announce sales of $53.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.96 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $46.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $187.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.27 million to $187.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $237.54 million, with estimates ranging from $229.07 million to $246.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $45.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.08 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sidoti lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of PAR opened at $34.80 on Thursday. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $548.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.51 and a beta of -0.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 93,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 65,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Investor AB acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

