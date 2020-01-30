Zacks: Analysts Expect Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) to report ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Polarityte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.08). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full-year earnings of ($3.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($3.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Polarityte.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Polarityte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of PTE stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. Polarityte has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59.

In other news, Director Denver Lough sold 10,000 shares of Polarityte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $41,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Elliot Mann sold 11,000 shares of Polarityte stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $29,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,245.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,946 shares of company stock valued at $172,535 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Polarityte during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,884,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Polarityte by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 988,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 196,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Polarityte by 22.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 632,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 114,413 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Polarityte during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Polarityte during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

