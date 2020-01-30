Zacks: Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $2.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bellerophon Therapeutics an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of BLPH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 97,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,375. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 116,862 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23,650 shares during the period. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.