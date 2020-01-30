Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.04 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of MDRX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.94. 1,471,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,747. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $9,072,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth about $6,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,523,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,169,000 after buying an additional 363,005 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,225,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,391,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 186,124 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

