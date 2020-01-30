Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.00. Argo Group reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.37 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.04.

Shares of Argo Group stock opened at $65.63 on Thursday. Argo Group has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $78.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Argo Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,626 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Argo Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Argo Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 68,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Argo Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

