Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mantech International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Mantech International posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mantech International.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Mantech International had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $579.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

NASDAQ:MANT traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $81.88. 111,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,030. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.47. Mantech International has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $728,820.00. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mantech International by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,711,000 after acquiring an additional 105,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mantech International by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mantech International during the second quarter worth about $21,059,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 63,501 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

