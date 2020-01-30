Zacks: Brokerages Expect FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. FireEye posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.09 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 target price on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 target price on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

FireEye stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.40. 3,741,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,226. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.01. FireEye has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $18.66.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,359.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,190,940 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $269,407,000 after acquiring an additional 945,885 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth $8,676,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,238,934 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $29,867,000 after acquiring an additional 486,491 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 983.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 346,575 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 314,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 466.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 302,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 248,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

