Zacks: Brokerages Expect Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund.

DHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:DHC opened at $7.91 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $14.31.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

