Zacks: Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $17.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.20) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cadiz an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of CDZI stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Cadiz has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDZI. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Cadiz by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Cadiz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadiz (CDZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.