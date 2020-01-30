Zacks: Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also assigned Computer Task Group an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of CTG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,438. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.48. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $6.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 46,866 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 571,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.