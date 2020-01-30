Zacks: Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) Given $10.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $10.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 116,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

IRS stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.50. 54,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.42. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $377.39 million during the quarter. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (IRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.