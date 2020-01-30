Zacks: Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) Given $7.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $7.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Manitex International an industry rank of 209 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Manitex International in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of MNTX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.57. 934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,969. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $110.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other news, CEO Steve Filipov purchased 15,000 shares of Manitex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $89,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,736 shares in the company, valued at $489,598.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Ruoru Yu purchased 5,000 shares of Manitex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,498.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Manitex International in the second quarter worth $1,458,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Manitex International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 390,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Manitex International by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 143,414 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manitex International by 12.5% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Manitex International by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 961,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 50,747 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

