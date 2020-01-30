Zacks: Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Portman Ridge Finance’s rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $2.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Portman Ridge Finance an industry rank of 12 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTMN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of PTMN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.30. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,036. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $85.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 108.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Portman Ridge Finance news, Director Christopher Lacovara sold 122,066 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $267,324.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe acquired 24,238 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.90. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,238 shares of company stock worth $60,078 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

